SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 21.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 10.43 croreNet profit of SKP Securities declined 21.40% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.4310.40 0 OPM %32.2139.13 -PBDT2.993.78 -21 PBT2.833.65 -22 NP2.242.85 -21
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