SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 21.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities declined 21.40% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.4310.4032.2139.132.993.782.833.652.242.85

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