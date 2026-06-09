Sky Gold and Diamonds rallied 3.06% to Rs 507.60 after the company's board approved the appointment Akash Talesara as the chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 9 June 2026.

Akash Talesara is a graduate of NIFT with advanced management education from IIM, Akash brings together strategic vision and execution excellence. He is a highly accomplished business leader with over two decades of experience in the gems and jewellery industry, with expertise spanning exports, diamond jewellery sales, merchandising, business development, and market expansion.

Talesara has played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth, expanding distribution networks, and creating long term value for organizations. His blend of industry expertise, strategic thinking, and execution capability makes him a trusted leader and a significant contributor to business success.