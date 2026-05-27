Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 80.64% to Rs 1911.51 crore

Net profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 120.80% to Rs 84.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.64% to Rs 1911.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1058.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.54% to Rs 275.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.42% to Rs 6294.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3548.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.