Sky Gold & Diamonds has been added to the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index, as part of the latest index review announced by MSCI.

Commenting on the development, Mangesh Chauhan, Managing Director, Sky Gold and Diamonds, said: Our inclusion in the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index is an important recognition of our growth journey over the years from building scale to building a stronger, more disciplined and institution-ready organisation. As we move forward, our focus is on a sustainable business one that grows profitably, converts growth into cash, deploys capital efficiently and continues to strengthen the systems and governance required to operate at a much larger scale. With Sky Gold 3.0, we are building the organisation for this next phase of growth with greater financial discipline, deeper customer relationships and a stronger scalable operating model. We believe this inclusion will further broaden Sky Gold's visibility within the institutional investment community and reinforce our commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders.