Sky Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 19.15 croreNet profit of Sky Industries rose 31.73% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.1519.23 0 OPM %10.818.53 -PBDT2.331.85 26 PBT1.781.33 34 NP1.371.04 32
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