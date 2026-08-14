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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sky Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sky Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 19.15 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries rose 31.73% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.1519.23 0 OPM %10.818.53 -PBDT2.331.85 26 PBT1.781.33 34 NP1.371.04 32

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

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