Sky Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 19.15 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries rose 31.73% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.1519.2310.818.532.331.851.781.331.371.04

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