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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skybiotech Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Skybiotech Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 79.50% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net Loss of Skybiotech Healthcare reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 79.50% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.492.39 -79 OPM %-106.123.35 -PBDT-0.470.10 PL PBT-0.57-0.02 -2750 NP-0.57-0.02 -2750

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

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