Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skyline Millars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Skyline Millars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Skyline Millars reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.54 -100 OPM %0-75.93 -PBDT-0.28-0.34 18 PBT-0.28-0.34 18 NP-0.28-0.34 18

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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