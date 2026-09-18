Skyways Air Services consolidated net profit rises 190.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 90.38% to Rs 1216.53 crore

Net profit of Skyways Air Services rose 190.12% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 90.38% to Rs 1216.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 639.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1216.53639.014.114.2841.6921.0237.2816.8019.676.78

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