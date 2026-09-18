Skyways Air Services consolidated net profit rises 190.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 90.38% to Rs 1216.53 croreNet profit of Skyways Air Services rose 190.12% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 90.38% to Rs 1216.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 639.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1216.53639.01 90 OPM %4.114.28 -PBDT41.6921.02 98 PBT37.2816.80 122 NP19.676.78 190
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