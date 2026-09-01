Shares of Skyways Air Services were currently trading at Rs 129.90 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.30% as compared with the issue price of Rs 138.

The stock debuted at Rs 124.50 on the BSE, a discount of 9.78% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 132.80 and a low of Rs 119. On the BSE, over 14.87 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Skyways Air Services was subscribed 71.25 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and closed on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 131 and 138 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue as well as OFS by the selling shareholders. The fresh issue comprises issue of 28,89,8300 equity shares of Rs 10 each and the offer for sale comprise sale of 1,33,33,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each Of the net proceeds from fresh issue the company will utilize Rs 216.7867 crore towards repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company & its subsidiary and Rs 130 crore towards funding incremental working capital requirements and balance general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Skyways Air Services on Friday, 24 August 2026, raised Rs 174.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted1.26 crore shares at Rs 138 each to 17 anchor investors.

Skyways Air Services (SASL), provides comprehensive suite of services, including air freight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, custom broking, technology driven express cargo and parcel delivery and a wide range of value-added services (VAS). The company has performance-based agreements with several leading global airlines, including Qatar Airways, Saudi Cargo, Air India Cargo, Turkish airlines and Lufthansa. In FY26, revenue from operations, about 77.02% is from air cargo services, 15.02% from ocean cargo services, 5.79% from express cargo & parcel, 1.38% from trucking, 0.61% from value added services, 0.13% from warehousing and 0.05% from sale of products (commerce and other retail products).