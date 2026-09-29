Skyways' Vietnam Overseas Office receives appreciation award from Air India Cargo

Skyways Air Services' Vietnam Overseas Office has received an Appreciation Award from Air India Cargo in Vietnam, recognizing its service excellence, operational reliability and valued partnership in the region. The award was conferred across two key stations, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, underscoring Skyways' consistent performance and strong footprint in Vietnam's air cargo market.

The recognition marks another significant milestone in Skyways' contribution to the Air Cargo ecosystem and its longstanding association with Air India Cargo.