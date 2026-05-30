Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Slesha Commercial standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Slesha Commercial standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:36 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 82.35% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Slesha Commercial declined 92.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.35% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.92% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 115.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.17 -82 0.430.20 115 OPM %100.0094.12 -86.0580.00 - PBDT0.020.18 -89 0.360.99 -64 PBT0.020.18 -89 0.360.99 -64 NP0.020.27 -93 0.210.91 -77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Thinkink Picturez reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pillar Investment Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story