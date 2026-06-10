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Small Hydro Power offers excellent potential for strengthening energy security

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Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE, has stated that Indias clean energy transition requires diversification of renewable energy sources and greater focus on region-specific solutions. He emphasized that Small Hydro Power is a mature, reliable and environmentally sustainable renewable energy technology that can play a crucial role in strengthening energy security, supporting rural development and promoting balanced regional growth. He noted that despite an estimated Small Hydro Power potential of around 21 GW in the country, only a fraction has been harnessed so far, presenting a significant opportunity for future development. Secretary further stressed the importance of close collaboration among Central and State Governments, developers, financial institutions, technical organizations and local communities. He encouraged States to proactively identify viable project sites, facilitate statutory clearances and create an enabling ecosystem for accelerated project implementation. He mentioned that the National Online SHP portal will be launched shortly.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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