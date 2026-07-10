SMAM expands farm mechanization with 21.61 lakh machines, Custom Hiring Centres and large-scale Kisan Drone demonstrations

To promote farm mechanization in India, the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) was launched in 201415. SMAM aims to reach the unreached by extending the benefits of mechanization to under-served sections. It includes small and marginal farmers, including women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Farmer-Producer Organizations (FPOs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and rural entrepreneurs.

The Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) expands access for small farmers, women and disadvantaged groups through targeted mechanization support nationwide. Special emphasis has been placed on under-served and North-Eastern States to address regional disparities in access to farm machinery and technology. Since its inception, Rs 9,404.47 crore has supported the distribution of 21.61 lakh agricultural machines to individual farmers across India. Over 40,928 drone demonstrations covering 40,918 hectares were conducted with Rs.52.5 crore financial support, promoting precision agriculture adoption nationwide.

The scheme promotes the establishment of Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs). These are units comprising a set of farm machinery, implements, and equipment meant for hiring by farmers. It also supports the development of hubs for hi-tech and high-value agricultural equipment, and the distribution of farm machinery. Awareness generation through demonstrations and capacity-building initiatives is also undertaken. Special focus is placed on regions with low farm power availability and on addressing structural constraints such as small landholdings and high capital costs through affordable rental services via CHCs. Additionally, SMAM supports the performance testing and certification of agricultural machinery. Targeted Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities are undertaken to enhance adoption among stakeholders.

The Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) encourages the use of drones to improve agricultural operations. With financial support of Rs 52.50 crore under the scheme, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has promoted drone adoption through large-scale field demonstrations across the country. During 202324 to 202526, ICAR, in collaboration with State Agricultural Universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs), conducted 40,928 Kisan Drone demonstrations across covering 40,918 hectares. These demonstrations focused on the application of nutrients, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals in accordance with prescribed standard operating procedures. To facilitate widespread adoption, SMAM provides financial assistance for drone procurement and demonstrations. Eligible institutions such as ICAR institutes, KVKs, and State Agricultural Universities receive 100 percent financial support of up to Rs 10 lakh per drone for these activities. Farmer-Producer Organizations (FPOs) are eligible for grant support of up to 75 percent. In addition, agencies utilizing drones through service models are supported with a contingency expenditure of Rs 6,000 per hectare.