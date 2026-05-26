Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.24% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.88% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.