Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 53.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.45% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec rose 53.57% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.690.5581.1665.450.550.360.550.350.430.28

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