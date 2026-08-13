Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 53.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.45% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Smart Finsec rose 53.57% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.690.55 25 OPM %81.1665.45 -PBDT0.550.36 53 PBT0.550.35 57 NP0.430.28 54
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