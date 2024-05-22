Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 657.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 657.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 80.65% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec rose 657.14% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.65% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.09% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 25.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.844.34 -81 25.0730.75 -18 OPM %80.953.46 -12.606.37 - PBDT0.680.15 353 3.161.96 61 PBT0.670.14 379 3.101.91 62 NP0.530.07 657 2.371.41 68

