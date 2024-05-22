Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 657.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 80.65% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec rose 657.14% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.65% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.09% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 25.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

