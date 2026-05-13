Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 78.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.84% to Rs 99.35 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings rose 78.91% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.84% to Rs 99.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.94% to Rs 13.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 269.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.