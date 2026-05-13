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Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 78.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 51.84% to Rs 99.35 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings rose 78.91% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.84% to Rs 99.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.94% to Rs 13.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 269.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales99.3565.43 52 269.35214.53 26 OPM %8.740.89 -4.43-0.61 - PBDT10.343.32 211 21.759.06 140 PBT9.282.38 290 17.645.33 231 NP6.873.84 79 13.156.61 99

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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