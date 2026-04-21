Smartworks achieves operational portfolio milestone of 10 million sq. ft

This milestone follows the operationalisation of the Tata Intellion Park centre in Mumbai. The company recently announced the addition of a Forbes 2000 company at this centre and continues to see healthy traction.
The company's performance reflects this momentum. In Q3 FY26, Smartworks reported revenue of Rs 472 crore, up ~34% year-on-year, while mature centres operated at ~93% committed occupancy, indicating strong demand and stability across its portfolio. With this scale and portfolio maturity , Smartworks has entered a phase of cash compounding.
Smartworks caters to a diverse client base that includes Forbes 2000 companies, GCCs, large enterprises, and scaling businesses. Its campus-led model of leasing entire buildings and converting them into fully managed workspaces, enables enterprises to expand across cities without managing real estate operations directly.
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