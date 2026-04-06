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SMARTWORKS adds 1,150 seats for existing client at Navi Mumbai campus

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Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Smartworks Coworking Spaces announced the expansion of its multi-city engagement with a Forbes 2000 company and a global leader in digital business services and customer experience (CX) management. With the addition of 1,150 seats at Smartworks' managed campus at Tata Intellion Park, Navi Mumbai, the client's total portfolio with the company now spans Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, taking the overall seat count to over 5,000 seats. The combined expected rental revenue from these locations is estimated to exceed Rs 155 crore, which includes the newly signed Mumbai managed office deal of Rs 51 crore.

As of Q3 FY26, Smartworks had over Rs 4,700 crore of committed rental revenue, reinforcing the long tenure, enterprise-led nature of the business.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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