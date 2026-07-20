To garner rental revenue of Rs 55 cr for 60 months tenure

Smartworks Coworking Spaces (Smartworks) has expanded its engagement with L&T Technology Services (LTTS) through the addition of over 1,100 seats in Pune.

With this expansion, LTTS's managed office portfolio with Smartworks has grown to over 2,750 seats across cities, reflecting the continued growth of a long-standing, multi-city enterprise engagement.

The combined expected rental revenue from these locations is estimated at Rs 115 crore, which includes the Pune expansion of Rs 55 crore for a tenure of 60 months.