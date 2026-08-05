Smartworks adds new managed office space at Aerocity, Delhi NCR

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has expanded its presence in Delhi NCR with a new managed office at 4 Worldmark by Bharti Real Estate in Aerocity.

Spanning ~1.41 lakh sq. ft., the new centre reflects the Company's sustained focus on strengthening its footprint across key enterprise corridors and high-growth office markets. Located adjacent to Indira Gandhi International Airport, the centre places Smartworks in one of Delhi NCR's fastest-growing commercial hubs, well connected and supported by a strong hospitality and business ecosystem. The location strengthens the Company's ability to serve multinational corporations, GCCs, and large enterprises seeking premium, well-located managed workspace in the national capital region.