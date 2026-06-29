Smartworks appoints Rajeev Agarwal and Justice (Retd.) Dilip Deshmukh on its board

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has announced the strengthening of its Board with the appointment of Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company, and the recommendation for the appointment of Justice (Retd.) Dilip Deshmukh as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders.

Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal is a distinguished former Whole-Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the 1983 batch. During his tenure at SEBI, he oversaw key policy and regulatory areas including securities markets, mutual funds, foreign portfolio investments, market intermediaries, surveillance and enforcement. He also played an important role in significant regulatory reforms, including the introduction of the Offer for Sale (OFS) mechanism, strengthening market governance frameworks, and enhancing investor protection. He currently serves on the boards of several leading listed and financial services companies.