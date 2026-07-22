Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.05% to Rs 546.25 crore

Net profit of Smartworks Coworking Spaces reported to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.05% to Rs 546.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 379.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.546.25379.2163.3363.56263.28168.3417.57-5.5713.15-4.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News