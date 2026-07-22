Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 44.05% to Rs 546.25 crore

Net profit of Smartworks Coworking Spaces reported to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.05% to Rs 546.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 379.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales546.25379.21 44 OPM %63.3363.56 -PBDT263.28168.34 56 PBT17.57-5.57 LP NP13.15-4.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 143.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 48.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Coking Coal reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pound extends losses near one-week low on soft UK inflation data; GBP/INR holds above 129 mark

Bharat Coking Coal slumps after recording loss of Rs 68 crore in Q1 FY27

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story