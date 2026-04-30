Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 44.99% to Rs 519.68 crore

Net profit of Smartworks Coworking Spaces reported to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.99% to Rs 519.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 63.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 1795.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1374.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales519.68358.43 45 1795.811374.06 31 OPM %65.1164.84 -64.3262.39 - PBDT256.31156.54 64 843.11556.54 51 PBT22.25-4.95 LP 13.85-79.46 LP NP16.62-8.30 LP 10.53-63.18 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 20.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Mobavenue AI Tech expands its operations in ASEAN region

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Cemindia Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Unilever Q4 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 2,994 cr

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story