Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMARTWORKS secures additional rental revenue of Rs 58 cr from existing client

SMARTWORKS secures additional rental revenue of Rs 58 cr from existing client

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Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Smartworks Coworking Spaces has leased over 930 seats to the India-based subsidiary of a UK-headquartered global professional services and technology firm in Pune.

With this addition, the client's total seat count with Smartworks now stands at over 1,730 seats.

The 60-month engagement is expected to generate committed rental revenue of Rs 58 crore. Combined with the existing engagement, the expected rental commitment is estimated at Rs 102 crore.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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