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SMC Credits reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 40.91% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net loss of SMC Credits reported to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.91% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.98% to Rs 32.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.10% to Rs 25.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.953.30 -41 25.4315.31 66 OPM %56.9283.03 -92.2585.96 - PBDT1.023.68 -72 39.9615.63 156 PBT1.003.66 -73 39.9115.59 156 NP-3.003.39 PL 32.5512.52 160

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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