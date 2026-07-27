SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 22.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.22% to Rs 515.08 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities rose 22.97% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.22% to Rs 515.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.515.08424.9320.7623.5651.9544.9846.5838.3636.5729.74

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