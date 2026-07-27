SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 22.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.22% to Rs 515.08 croreNet profit of SMC Global Securities rose 22.97% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.22% to Rs 515.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales515.08424.93 21 OPM %20.7623.56 -PBDT51.9544.98 15 PBT46.5838.36 21 NP36.5729.74 23
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