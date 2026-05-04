SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 465.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.65% to Rs 516.94 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities rose 465.15% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 516.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.98% to Rs 102.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 1876.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1775.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.