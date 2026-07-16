SMEL Steel Structural commences commercial production of aluminium foil facility in Sambalpur, Odisha

Shyam Metalics & Energy announced that its step-down subsidiary, SMEL Steel Structural announced the commencement of commercial production at its Aluminium Foil facility in Sambalpur, Odisha. The facility has an installed operational capacity of 18,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) and is equipped to manufacture premium-grade foils in the thickness range of 6 to 40 microns.

The company also confirmed that its Aluminium Flat Rolled Products (FRP) facility is in final readiness phase and is on track for commercial launch by September 2026, further strengthening its presence in the value-added aluminium products segment. The FRP section will have an installed capacity of 60,000 TPA and would span a thickness range of 0.3 to 4.0 mm.