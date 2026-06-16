SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit rises 2621.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 2827.58 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Credit Company rose 2621.00% to Rs 238.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 2827.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2388.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.93% to Rs 354.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 343.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 10801.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8844.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.