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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 113.81% in the June 2026 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 113.81% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 377.64 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 113.81% to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 377.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 369.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales377.64369.35 2 OPM %63.7960.59 -PBDT43.1023.51 83 PBT36.6117.23 112 NP27.0912.67 114

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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