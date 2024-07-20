SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 428.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 15.78 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 428.57% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.7812.11-3.11-6.611.360.151.330.080.370.07

