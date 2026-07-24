Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smiths & Founders (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Smiths & Founders (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) remain constant at Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.223.23 0 OPM %11.1811.15 -PBDT0.410.38 8 PBT0.350.32 9 NP0.260.26 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 67.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 120.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 69.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit rises 55.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Nifty trades below 23,800 level; VIX spurts 5.60%

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story