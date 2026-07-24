Smiths & Founders (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 3.22 croreNet profit of Smiths & Founders (India) remain constant at Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.223.23 0 OPM %11.1811.15 -PBDT0.410.38 8 PBT0.350.32 9 NP0.260.26 0
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