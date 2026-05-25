Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit rises 67.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.92% to Rs 3.54 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) rose 67.57% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.52% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 13.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.