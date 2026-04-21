SML Mahindra reported a marginal 2.36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 54.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 52.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 16.39% YoY to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses rose 17.90% to Rs 827.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 624.22 crore (up 15.68% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 53.71 crore (up 1.99% YoY).

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 72.60 crore in Q4 FY26, up 2.05% year-on-year (YoY).