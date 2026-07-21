SML Mahindra rallies as Q1 PAT rises 17% QoQ to Rs 64 crore; revenue up 7%

SML Mahindra surged 7.75% to Rs 4,267.20 after the company reported a 17.38% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 63.62 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 54.20 crore posted in Q4 FY26.Revenue from operations rose 6.67% QoQ to Rs 957.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, standalone net profit declined 4.98%, while revenue from operations rose 13.19% in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
Total expenses increased 15.17% YoY to Rs 873.45 crore in Q1 FY27. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 622.39 crore, up 9.12% YoY, while employee benefits expense rose 18.87% YoY to Rs 68.91 crore.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 85.28 crore in Q1 FY27, down 4.76% YoY.
SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.
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