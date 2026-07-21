SML Mahindra standalone net profit declines 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 957.54 crore

Net profit of SML Mahindra declined 4.99% to Rs 63.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 957.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 845.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.957.54845.8910.4512.4198.55101.9885.2889.5563.6266.96

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