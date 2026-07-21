SML Mahindra standalone net profit declines 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 957.54 croreNet profit of SML Mahindra declined 4.99% to Rs 63.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 957.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 845.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales957.54845.89 13 OPM %10.4512.41 -PBDT98.55101.98 -3 PBT85.2889.55 -5 NP63.6266.96 -5
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