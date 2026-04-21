SML Mahindra standalone net profit rises 2.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 897.65 crore

Net profit of SML Mahindra rose 2.36% to Rs 54.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 770.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.30% to Rs 159.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 2837.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2398.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.