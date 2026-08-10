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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smruthi Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Smruthi Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 55.44% to Rs 29.30 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics reported to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.44% to Rs 29.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.3018.85 55 OPM %19.861.54 -PBDT5.54-0.08 LP PBT3.94-1.49 LP NP2.88-1.10 LP

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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