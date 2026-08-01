SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 2.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 206.96 croreNet profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 2.05% to Rs 20.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 206.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales206.96196.05 6 OPM %19.7920.08 -PBDT37.2034.12 9 PBT27.2124.37 12 NP20.9120.49 2
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