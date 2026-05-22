SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 60.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 237.95 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 60.97% to Rs 32.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 237.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.51% to Rs 101.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 886.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 782.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.