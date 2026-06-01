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SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 455.76% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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Sales rise 268.84% to Rs 74.10 crore

Net profit of SMT Engineering rose 455.76% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 268.84% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 834.41% to Rs 23.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 671.84% to Rs 162.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales74.1020.09 269 162.2421.02 672 OPM %28.4113.79 -24.9612.51 - PBDT20.112.48 711 36.632.66 1277 PBT19.792.47 701 35.612.65 1244 NP12.062.17 456 23.082.47 834

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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