SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 455.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 268.84% to Rs 74.10 crore

Net profit of SMT Engineering rose 455.76% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 268.84% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 834.41% to Rs 23.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 671.84% to Rs 162.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.