SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 62.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 30.93 croreNet profit of SMT Engineering rose 62.13% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 30.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.9327.13 14 OPM %21.6014.38 -PBDT5.353.34 60 PBT4.953.12 59 NP3.812.35 62
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