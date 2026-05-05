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SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 8.21% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 15.22 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings declined 8.21% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.09% to Rs 10.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 56.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.2213.81 10 56.6251.19 11 OPM %25.3023.46 -25.1725.57 - PBDT3.843.90 -2 16.3115.68 4 PBT3.423.51 -3 14.5814.14 3 NP2.572.80 -8 10.8510.86 0

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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