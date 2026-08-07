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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 27.68% in the June 2026 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 27.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.28% to Rs 15.25 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 27.68% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.28% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.2512.37 23 OPM %25.1824.98 -PBDT5.083.95 29 PBT4.663.52 32 NP3.462.71 28

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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