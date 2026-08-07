SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 27.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.28% to Rs 15.25 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 27.68% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.28% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.2512.3725.1824.985.083.954.663.523.462.71

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