Snowman Logistics added 4.23% to Rs 41.12 after its standalone net profit jumped 78.74% to Rs 4.54 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2.54 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 78.74% YoY to Rs 117.67 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 162.69 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 37.30% year on year to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter from Rs 3.94 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 8.44% YoY to Rs 172.96 crore in Q1 FY27. Purchases of traded goods rose 8.06% YoY to Rs 68.07 crore, and employee benefit expenses climbed 13.19% YoY to Rs 12.01 crore, while finance costs increased 15.63% YoY to Rs 6.51 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 29.3 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 16.8% as against Rs 25.1 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 16.4% in Q1 FY27 as against 15.3% in Q1 FY26. Padamdeep Singh Handa, CEO & Whole-time director, said, We are pleased to report a strong start to FY'27, delivering a resilient performance despite a challenging operating environment due to geo political situation. Revenue for Q1 FY'27 stood at %177.7 crore, reflecting a 9.2% year-on-year growth, while EBITDA increased 16.8% YoY to %29.3 crore, demonstrating the strength of our business model and continued focus on operational efficiency. This performance underscores the benefits of our strategic investments in expanding cold chain infrastructure, enhancing network capacity, and strengthening our integrated logistics solutions. The warehousing services segment recorded a robust 12.6% YoY growth, while the transportation and trading & distribution businesses continued their positive momentum, growing 8.7% and 6.2%, respectively.

Our continued focus on digital transformation is enhancing customer experience through technologyenabled platforms, real-time visibility, and data-driven decision-making, further strengthening customer engagement and operational excellence. Operationally, our warehouse network continues to maintain healthy utilization levels, providing a strong foundation for sustained growth. With seasonal demand expected to strengthen and a healthy pipeline of new customer acquisitions, we remain confident of improving throughput, enhancing asset utilization, and delivering sustainable growth in the quarters ahead. On the segmental front, revenue from the warehousing services business rose 12.6% year on year to Rs 71 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from transportation services increased 8.7% to Rs 36 crore, while the trading and distribution segment grew 6.2% to Rs 71 crore. Overall, total segment revenue increased 9.2% YoY to Rs 178 crore during the quarter.