Snowman Logistics gains as Q4 PAT jumps 42% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Snowman Logistics added 2.13% to Rs 42.72 after its standalone net profit jumped 42.05% to Rs 5.54 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 3.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 3.86% YoY to Rs 142.31 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 137.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

profit before tax was at Rs 0.91 crore, down 72% as against Rs 3.25 crore in the corresponding period last year. Exceptional items stood at Rs 0.89 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 6.24% YoY to Rs 142.45 crore in Q4 FY26. Purchases of traded goods rose 2.16% YoY to Rs 40.97 crore, and employee benefit expenses climbed 25.08% YoY to Rs 11.17 crore, while finance costs increased 12.58% YoY to Rs 17.27 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 24.8 crore, registering a growth of 1.7% over the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA margin reduced to 17.3% in Q4 FY26 as against 17.8% in Q4 FY25. Padamdeep Singh Handa, CEO & Whole-time director, said, We are pleased to announce a revenue of Rs 604.4 crore for the financial year 2026, resulting in a consistent year-on-year growth of 9.5%. Our EBITDA stood at Rs 94.5 crore, with a healthy margin of 15.5%, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the continued benefits of our strategic investments in cold chain infrastructure, integrated logistics solutions, and our focused transition towards a scalable 5PL platform.

Our warehousing segment continued to demonstrate strong momentum, growing 11.7% year-on-year, while the trading and distribution vertical sustained its robust performance with a growth of 22.5%. The transportation segment witnessed a decline on a year-on-year basis, primarily driven by the strategic shift of certain businesses from a 3PL to a more integrated and value-accretive 5PL model. This transition is expected to enhance long-term margins, improve customer retention, and strengthen our end-to-end service capabilities. During the year, we commissioned four state-of-the-art facilities across Kolkata, Krishnapatnam, Kundli, and Jaipur, adding approximately 17,000 pallet positions to our warehousing capacity. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our expansion roadmap, with an additional 13,000 pallet positions under development at Pune and Patna, which will further strengthen our network and support future growth.