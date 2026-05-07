Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 42.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.87% to Rs 142.31 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics rose 42.05% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 142.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.00% to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 604.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 552.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.