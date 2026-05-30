SNS Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 39.37% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net loss of SNS Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.37% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.34% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 9.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.