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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SNS Diagnostics standalone net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2026 quarter

SNS Diagnostics standalone net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 392.11% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net profit of SNS Diagnostics rose 144.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 392.11% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.870.38 392 OPM %34.2223.68 -PBDT0.220.09 144 PBT0.220.09 144 NP0.220.09 144

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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